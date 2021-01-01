Think! High Protein Bars - Peanut Butter Lover's Variety Pack, 20g Protein, 0-3g Sugar, No Artificial Sweeteners, Gluten Free, GMO Free, 12 Count

The think! Best Seller Variety Pack includes two of our most peanutty protein bar flavors: Creamy Peanut Butter and Chunky Peanut Butter. 20 grams PROTEIN: Our highest protein bar is for consumers seeking a multipurpose nutritional bar that can go from an energy boosting snack to a meal replacement when paired with a piece of fruit. Helps support lean muscle, muscle recovery and growth, and satiety. 0 grams SUGAR: No artificial sweeteners - does not contain sucralose, saccharin, aspartame, acesulfame potassium, neotame or advantame. Great for those watching their sugar intake (Low GI). We take pride in selecting ingredients that are GMO FREE* and KOSHER with no artificial colors or flavors. *All ingredients have been produced without genetic engineering. Includes 12 think! High Protein Bars: 6 bars of 2 flavors including Creamy Peanut Butter and Chunky Peanut Butter.