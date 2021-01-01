This Dad Raised An Awesome Drone Pilot with camera Raglan Baseball Tee

This design makes a perfect Father's Day present from a wife or child to the Dad who supports the quad-copter flier in the family. Go ahead and buy it for yourself if you're the proud father. It features a drone and shows how awesome the child must be. Whatever manufacturer of drone you fly, you need to buy this design for your Dad. It shows how much pride he has for his child who flies drones for fun or profit. Are you involved in a drone racing group? Perfect design for racer's Pop. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem