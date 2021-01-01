This Girl Believes In Unicorns Sunglasses Music Headphones Tote Bag

This sweet Graphic says "This Girl believes in Unicorns" and shows a funny unicorn with headphones and sunglasses. Ideal for unicorn lover and music lover. Show your love for mystery creatures like rainbow unicorn and be a unicorn believer. This cute Design influences an awesome occasion for travel. Awesome for girls who loves listing electronic music and another music genres. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.