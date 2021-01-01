This Guy Needs Burnett's Alcohol Vodka Funny Party Premium T-Shirt

Perfect as college party supplies or for boating, a bar crawl, sitting in a beach chair or showing your love of vodka, burnett's or craft beer at a party. Great item for summer and out on a lake or beach. Also great for guys who drink vodka spirits Great as a birthday gift to your family or friend or for your college party. Pick this up with a swimsuit for your summer vacation, or getting out in the sun, on a kayak and in the heat. When you go to the beach in the summer make sure you have this on This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.