Davines This Is A Curl Moisturizing Mousse is a creamy, compact mousse, light to the touch and long-lasting for curly hair. Its texture is similar to whipped cream. a hydrating and defining boost to curls. This Is A Curl Moisturizing Mousse helps curls maintain their bounce and structure. Apply evenly to towel-dried hair, then proceed with styling. It can also be used as a finishing product on dry curly hair.