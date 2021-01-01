This Is How I Roll Drive Sports Lover Funny Golf Cart Driver Tote Bag

This Graphic says "This Is How I Roll" and shows a green golf cart . Awesome for golf cart driver, golf lover and golf player, who love to drive the golf cart on a golf course. This Design influences an awesome occasion for golf tournaments or just for golfing with your golfer friends on the green golf fields. Awesome for fans of golf. Be ready to drive the golf cart. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.