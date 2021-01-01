This Is My Cancer Fighting Shirt Treatment Raise Awareness T-Shirt

Awesome support tee apparel to show support for brave people battling cancer and to show that you love them. Be proud and make a statement with this. Makes a great spirited gift for the woman in your life who just went under radiation therapy. This design is about radiation therapy for cancer people, a cancer treatment that uses high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors for Cancer Awareness Month, great for people who are experiencing and battling cancer for them to wear. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem