This Too Shall Pass Mental Health Awareness T-Shirt

Features a graphics of a dandelion made out of mental health awareness ribbons green colored and mental health awareness quote: "This too shall pass". Help raise awareness to mental health, wear this tee on mental health awareness month, day and all year Show your support and help raise awareness for Mental Health and depression and wear this mental health awareness apparel . Mental health awareness top with graphics of a green ribbon, get yours now. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem