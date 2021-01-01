Thor-Lo Extreme Cold Thick Cushion OTC Socks, Gray

Gear up for cold weather with the Thor-Lo Extreme Cold Thick Cushion OTC Socks. These over-the-calf socks are designed to keep your lower legs, feet and toes warm while you venture out into the cold for a day of skiing, snowboarding or any other outdoor excursion. Crafted with worsted wool and THOR-LON® acrylic, these socks deliver warmth and comfort while remaining breathable to wick moisture and keep feet dry and comfortable. FEATURES: Designed with clinically tested padding designed to provide maximum cushioning Provides impact and friction protection to the ball and heel of your feet Designed with a low profile toe seam to reduce chafing and irritation in shoes Worsted wool delivers warmth and increased comfort for cold-weather activity THOR-LON® Acrylic material wicks moisture away from your feet to keep them dry Ventilation panel delivers increased moisture control and adds breathability to socks Recommended Care: Wash and dry inside out; do not bleach, dry clean or iron Crafted in North Carolina, USA SIZE CHART: Sock Size: Small = Shoe Size: Women’s 4-6, Youth 2-4 Sock Size: Medium = Shoe Size: Women’s 6.5-10, Men’s 5.5-8.5 Sock Size: Large = Shoe Size: Women’s 10.5-13, Men’s 9-12.5 Sock Size: X Large = Shoe Size: Men’s 13-15