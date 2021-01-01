Thor-Lo Men's Lite Walking Crew Socks, Medium, White

Enjoy a walk with minimal impact on your feet with the Thor-Lo® Men’s Lite Walking Crew Socks. Constructed with THOR-WICK® COOL fibers for moisture-wicking that ensures your feet stay cool and dry. The cushioned instep and arch create a better fit that delivers more support and less pressure while you’re on your feet. Specifically engineered for men to provide better protection from blisters, foot pain or discomfort you can stride confidently in the Thor-Lo® Men’s Lite Walking Crew Socks. FEATURES: Thinly cushioned crew socks deliver protection and comfort while you’re on the move Specifically engineered for men to provide better protection from blisters, foot pain or discomfort Constructed with THOR-WICK® COOL fibers for superior softness and moisture-wicking to keep feet dry Padding in the ball and heel absorbs shock A lightly cushioned instep and spandex in the arch creates a better fit and less pressure on the foot Low profile toe seam won’t rub or irritate feet Recommended Care: Wash and dry inside out; do not bleach, dry clean or iron SIZE CHART: Sock Size: Medium = Shoe Size: Men’s 5.5-8.5, Women’s 6.5-10 Sock Size: Large = Shoe Size: Men’s 9-12.5, Women’s 10.5-13