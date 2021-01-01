Thor-Lo Women's Distance Walking Ankle Socks, Medium, White

Specifically engineered to deliver maximum protection and comfort for women the Thor-Lo® Women’s Distance Walking Ankle Socks keep your feet comfortable no matter the terrain. Constructed with THOR-LON® fibers for superior softness, resilience, durability and moisture-wicking so feet stay dry. The cushioned instep and spandex in the arch create a better fit that delivers more support and less pressure sure to keep you comfortable while you’re on the go. FEATURES: Walking ankle socks deliver protection and comfort Engineered specifically for women’s feet with a smaller heel pocket and a comfort toe box Constructed with THOR-LON® fibers for superior softness and moisture-wicking to keep feet dry Thick cushioned instep and spandex in the arch creates a better fit and less pressure on the foot Low profile toe seam won’t rub or irritate feet Padding designed for walking is shown to reduce blisters, pain, pressures and moisture Ventilation panel provides for extra moisture control and breathability Recommended Care: Wash and dry inside out; do not bleach, dry clean or iron SIZE CHART: Sock Size: Medium = Shoe Size: Men’s 5.5-8.5, Women’s 6.5-10 Sock Size: Large = Shoe Size: Men’s 9-12.5, Women’s 10.5-13