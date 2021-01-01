Thor-Lo Men's Thick Cushioned Hiking Crew Socks, Large, Khaki

Take on rugged day hikes or extended backpacking trips when you gear up with the Thor-Lo® Men’s Thick Cushioned Hiking Crew Socks. Designed for feet that hurt, these socks keep you comfortable no matter the weather and terrain. Specifically engineered to provide protection and comfort for those prone to blisters, foot pain or discomfort. The ventilation panel delivers extra moisture control and breathability to keep feel cool and dry, while a low profile toe seam won’t irritate feet letting you troop on mile after mile./ p> FEATURES: Thick cushioned trail hiking crew socks Constructed with THOR LON® fibers for superior softness, durability and moisture wicking Unique padding specifically engineered for trail hiking is shown to reduce blisters, pain, pressures and moisture Cushioned instep and arch adds support and puts less pressure on feet Ventilation panel delivers extra moisture control and breathability Low profile toe seam won’t rub or irritate the feet Recommended Care: Wash and dry inside out; do not bleach, dry clean or iron SIZE CHART: Sock Size: Small = Shoe Size: Women’s 4-6, Youth 2-4 Sock Size: Medium = Shoe Size: Women’s 6.5-10, Men’s 5.5-8.5 Sock Size: Large = Shoe Size: Women’s 10.5-13, Men’s 9-12.5 Sock Size: X Large = Shoe Size: Men’s 13-15