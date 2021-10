This Thoth Egyptian God Ancient Egyptian Pyramids Ankh Symbol design features the ancient Egyptian mythology deity Thoth. This Egyptian mythology design features Thoth the Egyptian deity of magic and moon, drawing the ancient symbol Ankh cross on a papyrus, Egyptian pyramids, and hieroglyphs. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.