What do you get when you cross a signature shape with handcrafted texture? Turns out, your next statement look... Created by framing the brands one-of-a-kind stones with ombre paracord, the Threaded Lee Drop Earrings are a classic design with bright, colorful personality you'll wear all summer long. Please refer to color selection for stone detail. 14K gold or bright silver - all plated over brass. Hook back. Imported.