Three Christmas Gnomes Snowflake Xmas Red Buffalo Plaid Tote Bag

This Red Buffalo Plaid Christmas Pattern shows ,Snowflakes Christmas Gnomes makes a wonderful Gift for Buffalo Plaid Lover. Grab this Matching Buffalo Plaid Christmas Gift with your favorite Red Buffalo Plaid Outfit and celebrate a wonderful Christmas Eve! Red Buffalo Plaid Print in red and black colors. Cute Snowflakes for Winter-Lover, Holiday-Season Lover and those who just love matching Buffalo Plaid Christmas Outfits! Cute Christmas Gnomes Gift for Gnome Lover! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.