Three Layer Bangle - IT IS WHAT IT IS

- Solid Stainless Steel - 2.75 Inch Diameter - 22mm Disc - 3 Layer DesignPink Box designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Pink Box became a household name in handmade contemporary products. The Foundation of Pink Box is shaped by its guiding principles. From our home office we call The Base, to our distribution channels we call the field. Our mission and core values are more than just words, they are a way of life. Our goal is to touch the lives of many people, to inspire, to motivate. We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.