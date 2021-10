Lululemon - Lululemon's pack of three black, white and grey Power Stride socks are 3D-knit with a PerformaHeel to create a micro-cushioned silhouette that stays in place and Silverescent technology that bonds the nylon yarns with silver for an anti-odour and static finish. Designed for running and training, they feature a ribbed heel tab, 360° arch support and seamless toe construction.