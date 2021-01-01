Packed Party Throw Confetti Detangling Hair Brushes, Multicolor

Detangling Brush with Confetti Inside2.75inch Wx8.25inch HMulti-ColorComb Teeth: NylonAbout Packed Party: Packed Party makes everyday a party with its unique, affordable, and experiential products designed in Austin, TX. Woman-owned and inspired by bright colors, endless confetti, and the idea of celebrating the little things in life (from half birthdays to the last french fry) all make this brand the positive and fun force people have come to know and love. With a dedicated following of Party Girls and celebrities alike on social media, Packed Party believes in being kind enough to share the party with others and being confident enough to make your own life a party each and every day. Mix and match any of the products across Packed Party's collections to create your own world of fun.