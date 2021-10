Recycled polyester pairs with vintage vibes in a pair of swim trunks sporting a throwback dad length and plenty of stretch for comfort now and in the future. A trio of pockets keeps essentials stowed in the water and on land. Elastic waist with internal drawcord Front slant pockets; back zip-welt pocket Mesh liner 85% recycled polyester, 15% spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Men's Clothing