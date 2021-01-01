From fairywill
Thule Crossover 2 Carry On
Advertisement
Protect and organize smaller items while keeping them easy to access in the patented crush-resistant safe zone compartment. Effortlessly navigate with oversized rear wheels that easily glide over any terrain Exceptional stability and a smooth steady pull from the patented v-tubing telescoping handle Organize and separate personal items in two packing areas of the divided main compartment Belongings are held securely in place with internal compression wings with zippered Storage Pockets.