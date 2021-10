The perfect gift for all THW employees. The technical aid is a unique honour office and one of the most beautiful jobs you can choose. Honour office is a matter of honour for the technical auxiliary workshop, or THWler. Honour employees of THW are the heroes in blue, in the fight of disasters, public emergencies and misfortune cases on demand of the bodies responsible for hazardous defence, e.g. in the repair service. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem