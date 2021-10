The BECCA by Rebecca Virtue Tide Pool A-Line Swing Dress Cover-Up is an a-line swing dress featuring a v front and back, front pouvch pockets, and tie dyed fabric pattern. 96% rayon, 4% spandex. Hand wash cold, line dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.