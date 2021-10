Tie-Die Labrador Retriever Rainbow Color Cute Hippie Lab Premium T-Shirt

Tie-Die Labrador Rainbow design is a cute gift for Lab owners, Lab lovers, Duck moms, Lab dads, hippie, hippy, animal lovers. Life is better with Lab. Show everyone you love Lab with this cute design! Design features a flock of Labrador in Tie-Die colors. Perfect gift for Labrador lover Mom, Dad, Daughter, Son, girl, boy, teen, grandma, aunt, for July 4, Christmas, Birthday, Anniversary, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, or any gift giving occasion. Love Labrador? Then grab this design! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.