DANZY Tie Dye Collection Crew Sweatshirt in Yellow. - size S (also in XS) 50% cotton 50% poly. Lightweight sweatshirt fleece. Rib knit trim. Logo patch detail at sleeve. Made in USA. DNZY-WK2. TIE DYE S. Drawing inspiration from childhood summers in the mid-west, founder and designer Marshall Danzy Taulbert's intentions are to provide Comfortably Chic pieces with a one-of-a-kind look and vintage feel that will stand the test of seasons. Created as an homage to his family, and in particular his great-great grandmother Mama Danzy, who was known for her grand hand-stitched quilts in the deep south during the early 1900's, each garment is meticulously designed, alongside hand distressing and tie dyeing for a unique, 'can't find anywhere else' piece.