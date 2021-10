Decked out in a wash of dark and earthy hued tie-dye, these joggers take a painterly approach to comfort for a cozy way to take on your casual day. 30" inseam; 8" leg opening; 9 1/2" front rise; 13 1/2" back rise (size Medium) Elastic/drawstring waist Front slant pockets 50% cotton, 50% modal Machine wash, tumble dry Made in the USA Women's Clothing