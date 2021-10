These color-splashed joggers with embroidered details are part of the MCQ label, a creative collective featuring an ever-shifting group of collaborators. The NFC tags allow access to a digital media hub with behind-the-scenes content, interviews with collaborators and more. Elastic waist Pattern placement may vary Side-seam pockets; back welt pocket 100% organic cotton Machine wash, tumble dry Made in Turkey New Concepts @Nordstrom