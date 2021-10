A satin midi skirt featuring an allover tie - dye wash, accordion pleats, an elasticized waist, and midi length. | This is an independent brand and not a Forever 21 branded item. | 100% polyester | Machine wash cold | Measured from a size 1X | Full length: " | Waist: " | Slit length: " | Tie - Dye Pleated Skirt in Coral, Size 2X