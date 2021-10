Crafted for an all day style and comfort, the Quiksilver Tie-Dye Surf Tee features a classic rounded neckline, short sleeves. all over tie-dye inspired design, Quiksilver logo design on corner chest front, and a straight hemline. 90% polyester, 10% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.