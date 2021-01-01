JONATHAN SIMKHAI STANDARD Tie Dye Sweatpants in Green. - size XS (also in L, M, S) JONATHAN SIMKHAI STANDARD Tie Dye Sweatpants in Green. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 100% organic cotton. Elastic waistband with drawstring closure. Side seam pockets. Elastic cuffs. Terry cloth lining. Item not sold as a set. Made in USA. JDAR-WP10. 121-4037-ST. Jonathan Simkhai launched his eco-responsible essentials collection as an extension of his new lifestyle and design philosophy after relocating to Los Angeles from New York. Jonathan Simkhai Standard encompasses the designer's roots in fine materials coupled with everyday functionality and a commitment to conscious progress. The continuous line of denim and ready-to-wear offers versatile, effortless and minimalist staple items meant to add practicality and timeless pieces to any woman's wardrobe.