This Tie Neck Blouse - Well Spotted is one of our Women's Plus Size Tops from ELOQUII. Tie neck blouse Front button closure Tie detail at neck collar Shirring sleeve button closure Non stretch woven crepe de chine fabric Hits at hip Model is 5'10" size 14 Body length on model is 28 1/2" Length: 29" 100% Polyester Care: Machine wash on a cold, gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Cool iron as needed. CN