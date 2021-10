Jason Wu's blouse is cut from airy silk-crepon that's printed with tonal-blue flowers. It has decorative ties along the V-neckline and billowy, loose sleeves enhanced with buttoned cuffs. Tuck it into slim pants for the office and fastening the neck ties into a bow. Shown here with: [palmer//harding Pants id1213173], [The Row Tote id1213110], [The Row Sandals id1209842], [Nathalie Schreckenberg Earrings id1226961].