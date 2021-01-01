St. John Tie-Neck Shimmer Sweater

Crafted of a superfine wool blend, this long-sleeve ribbed top is elevated with a sparkling glitter finish. It is topped with a self-tie sash at the neck. Highneck with self-tie scarf Long sleeves Pullover style Wool/nylon/metallic polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Fitted silhouette About 24.25" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND In 1962, former model Marie St. John and husband Robert Gray started with a simple concepta versatile knit dressand evolved it into a luxury fashion brand. Today, the American label is known for its polished, put-together styles and understated elegance. Designer Lifestyle - St John Collection > St. John > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. St. John. Color: Black. Size: Medium.