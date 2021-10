Valentino's striped shirt is detailed with a removable neck tie and flared cuffs to make the classic design feel really fresh and feminine. It's been tailored in Italy from lightweight cotton-poplin for a slightly loose fit and looks equally smart tucked into a midi skirt or high-rise pants. Wear it with: [LE 17 SEPTEMBRE Skirt id1266776], [Bottega Veneta Clutch id1256444], [Bottega Veneta Sandals id1151678].