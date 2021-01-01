THE ATTICO Tie Waist Mini Dress in Green Self & Lining: 100% poly. Made in Italy. Machine wash. Unlined. Shirred fabric neckline. Keyhole back detail with hook and eye closure. Waist tie closure. Padded shoulders. ATTF-WD75. 211WCA52 - E020. About the designer: Attico represents a time where glamour ruled and decadence was a way of life. Derived from the Italian word for penthouse, Attico is reviving the way a woman gets dressed. Launched in 2016, Italian designers Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio partnered up to combine their contrasting aesthetics to push the boundaries of specialty couture. Inspired by vintage interiors and seductive boudoirs - expect pieces dripping in artisanal detail, opulent evening gowns, lavishly bold patterned silk robes, and rich textured velvets.