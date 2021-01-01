Asobu's Tied Tumbler brings you a classy, double walled vacuum insulated 18/8 food-grade stainless steel, coffee cup that you can leave on your desk to enjoy at your own leisure at the temperature you desire. A transparent, spill proof, twist off, adjustable lid completes this modern on the go tumbler and gives you easy access to you beverage. The plastic lid is Food safe and 100% Bpa free. The Asobu Construction not only retains the temperature, but also prevents external condensation from forming so your desk and your hands can remain moisture free. The stunning dual finish gives the Tied Tumbler a modern upscale look and a solid feel.