Stuart Weitzman Tieland Linx Boot

Elevate your look in these Tieland thigh-high boots from Stuart Weitzman. Pull-on styling with tie-back closure. Suede and leather upper. Almond-toe silhouette with tonal stitching. Textile lining. Lightly-padded footbed. Wrapped heel with a synthetic outsole. Made in Spain. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 in Weight: 1 lb 6 oz Circumference: 14 in Shaft: 25 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.