What it is: A perfumed body lotion that hydrates the skin, leaving it soft and lightly scented with the radiant, modern notes of Tiffany Eau de Parfum. Fragrance story: Tiffany & Co.'s signature fragrance is as exhilarating and inspiring as love itself. It is bold, provocative and completely unexpected, an iconic identity stripped to its core. The new artisanal fragrance unleashes the essence of the brand in all its purity, just bare skin, a