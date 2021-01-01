Beloved + Inspired Gold Tiger Eye with Bee Charm Trio Stretch Beaded Bracelet Set - Brown

Give your everyday outfit a bolder, on-trend finish with this Beloved + Inspired Gold Tiger Eye with Bee Charm Trio Stretch Bead Bracelet Set. This set includes three beaded bracelets in complementary color palettes, made up of shiny gold-finish metal beads as well as gold tiger eye beads and a bee charm. Plus, a stretchy fit makes them easy to get on and off your wrist. Just pair them with your favorite dress and heels for a chic look or with a simple jeans-and-tee combo. Color: brown/gold. Gender: unisex. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.