Mix and match your favorite swimwear pieces with this knit bikini top that features an allover tiger print, shoulder straps, and a square - cut neckline and back. | Shell: 80% nylon, 20% spandex | Lining: 92% polyester, 8% spandex | Hand wash cold | Model is 5'8.5" and wearing a Small | Tiger Print Bikini Top in Neon Yellow/Black, XL