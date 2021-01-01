Tigray American Flag zip Tote Bag

This funny zipper pattern of the two countries is the perfect design for the family with proud Ethiopian Tigray roots and pride, immigrant, men and women. The ideal accessory for the proud Tigray people Ethiopian Tigray. This patriotic flag design art makes a great gift or accessories for anyone who has that special African DNA. One of those family heritage gifts for Mother's Day, Father's day, birthday or Christmas. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.