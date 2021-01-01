Tik Ankle Boot - 35 - Also in: 37, 41, 37.5, 40.5, 40, 36.5, 39.5, 36, 35.5, 38.5, 39, 38

The tik ankle boot is not just the perfect low cut, square toe ankle boot that it appears to be. In addition to the all day comfortable 2 inch / 55mm curved heel and unique angled line of the toe, the boot also doubles as an over the knee style when paired with the stretch leather gaiter that the boot was designed to be worn with (sold separately here on the site) one boot that can be worn in so many ways. Shown here in bruciato nappa leather, be sure to check out the classic black vitello calf version too.