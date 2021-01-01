Signature Design by Ashley Tilbury 2-pc. Vase, One Size , Beige

This primitive 2-piece vase set transports us to a time of simplicity. Updated with modern design elements, its cream and light brown glazed finish fits right in with your existing furniture and decor.More Dimensions: Vase-large: 7.48" W x 6.69" D x 15.94" HVase-small: 7.68" W x 7.48" D x 11.81" H# Pieces In Set: 2Features: Weather ResistantUse: Outdoor, IndoorMeasurements: 7.48 Width/Inches, 15.94 Height/Inches, 6.69 Depth/InchesWeight (lb.): 12 LbBase Material: 100% CeramicCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported