JOURNEE Tillis D'Orsay Pump, Size 8 in Black at Nordstrom Rack

Show off the classic pump with a twist in pointed-toe pumps by Journee Collection. These pumps are made with premium faux leather and highlight an asymmetrical strap across the D'Orsay style. Small stiletto heels, a comfort insole, and pointed toes complete the style. Sizing: This style fits true to size. M=standard width. . Pointed toe. Faux leather construction. Vamp strap with hook-and-loop closure. Kitten heel. Approx. 2.5" heel. Imported Orders cannot be shipped to Canada and Puerto Rico. Synthetic upper and sole