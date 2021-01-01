Tsunami Timber Lure Needlefish Popper, 1 3/4 OZ., White

The engineering of the Timber Lure™ Needlefish Popper allows it to consistently deliver long and stable casts, helping you put it exactly where the fish are feeding. The VMC® 4X perma steel hooks, stainless steel hardware and triple-epoxy finish makes it a durable lure that stands up against aggressive strikes. The Tsunami® Timber Lure Needlefish Popper is excellent for striped bass, sand eels and American eels. FEATURES: Handcrafted wood construction Delivers for long, stable casts VMC® 4X perma steel hooks Stainless steel hardware Triple-epoxy finish Excellent for striped bass, sand eels and American eels Tsunami SPECS: Model: WTSNF65 Length: 6 1/2 in. Weight: 1 3/4 oz. Model: WTSNF75 Length: 7 1/2 in. Weight: 1 3/4 oz.