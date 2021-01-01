Marled knit material offers a breathable, comfortable wearing experience Crew length for extended coverage Embroidered logos for Timberland's signature touch Ribbed cuffs for a stay-put wear One solid and one striped design with blocked toe and heel Moisture-wicking technology for dry comfort 2 pair per pack 77% acrylic, 20% polyester, 3% spandex Machine wash The Timberland Marled Striped 2-Pack Boot Socks are imported. For those who value fashion with a purpose, reach for the Men's Timberland Marled Striped 2-Pack Boot Socks. Featuring a solid and subtle printed design, these branded crew socks are powered by moisture-wicking technology to keep feet comfortably dry. Size: Large. Color: Grey. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Embroidered/Striped/Printed. Material: Polyester/Acrylic/Spandex. Timberland Men's Marled Striped 2-Pack Boot Socks in Grey/Castle Rock Size Large Polyester/Acrylic/Spandex