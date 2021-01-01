Made from Sustainable MaterialsBoots utilize Better Leather sourced from a tannery rated gold or silver for its water, energy, and waste management practices Product FeaturesWaterproof leather upper Water-repellent finish Full lace closure system Removable anti-fatigue footbeds for long-lasting comfort Rubber lug outsoles for superior traction The Timberland Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Retro Boots are imported. Keep your feet warm and dry this winter with the Men's Timberland Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Retro Boots, designed with funky retro styling and technology intended to keep the elements and your feet separate. Size: 11.5. Color: Brown. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Timberland Men's Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Retro Boots in Brown/Wheat Nubuck Size 11.5 Leather