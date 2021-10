Time Out Crop TankZ Supply Lounge (ZLT212623)Hazy Days is a collection of pieces that inspire us to slow down and enjoy the coziness of home. We start with our Time Out Crop Tank. This tank has a flattering squared neckline and is doubled lined in the front for extra coverage in our modal spandex jersey. Available in 3 colors; White Sand, Shadow Gray, and Old Rose. Fabric Content: 96% Modal 4% Spandex