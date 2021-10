Ilike Organic Skin Care Time Reverse Regime cleanses, moisturizes and refines the skin to improve tone and texture. Each product is formulated to leave the skin feeling calm and refreshed while excess oils are absorbed. The skin is left brighter and rejuvenated. Perfect for travel use.Ilike Organic Skin Care Time Reverse Regime includes:Rose Petal Cleansing Milk (1 fl. oz.)Yogurt Power Peel (0.6 fl. oz.)Glycolic Medlar Rejuvenating Treatment (0.4 fl. oz.)Rich Carrot Mask (0.6 fl. oz.)