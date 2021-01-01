Time to try... Keto Intermittent Fasting: Calorie counted Keto recipes for weight loss & healthy living CookNation Author

Time to try... Keto Intermittent Fasting Calorie counted Keto recipes for weight loss & healthy livingIntermittent fasting combined with a Ketogenic approach to living can yield previously unachievable results in weight loss, well-being and relieving the symptoms of, and sometimes even reversing, disease and illness.Time to try... Keto Intermittent Fasting guides you through the science behind Ketogenic dieting and intermittent fasting, the various methods of Keto/IF dieting according to your lifestyle and preferences and a delicious and easy to follow collection of high protein, high-fat, low carb breakfasts, lunches, dinners, desserts, smoothies and snacks.You may also enjoy...Time to try... the Keto Diet Time to try... the One-Pot Ketogenic Diet Time to try... the Keto Slow Cooker Time to try... the Low Carb Diet