Keratin Complex Timeless Color Fade-Defy Conditioner

Timeless Color Fade-Defy Conditioner - Keratin Complex's Timeless Color Fade Defy Conditioner is a color-protecting conditioner that hydrates and maintains shine and brilliance. For all hair types and color shades. Benefits Unique PilyQ Complex forms an invisible barrier that protects against fading and defends the hair from environmental aggressors Weightlessly shields the hair to preserve color longevity UV absorbers protect color from the dulling effects of the sun Formulated without sodium chloride to protect the longevity of Keratin Complex smoothing treatments Can be used with or without a smoothing treatment No added parabens Key Ingredients Powered by Keratin Complex's proprietary Signature Keratin conditions the hair while reinforcing its natural protective barrier against color loss Provitamin B5 hydrates and provides antioxidant protection Wheat and oat proteins impart a radiant, shiny finish - Timeless Color Fade-Defy Conditioner